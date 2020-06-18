APD Searching For Chad Toneff – Domestic Violence Charges TOPICS:APD Abbotsford Police Department Posted By: Don Lehn June 18, 2020 Abbotsford – APD are serarching for Chad Toneff who is wanted on intimate partner violence- related charges (Domestic Violence). Do NOT approach him. Please call 9-1-1. WANTEDHave you seen Chad TONEFF who is wanted on intimate partner violence- related charges. Please call 9-1-1 pic.twitter.com/xM3enLrqRy— Abbotsford Police Department (@AbbyPoliceDept) June 18, 2020
