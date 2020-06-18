APD Searching For Chad Toneff – Domestic Violence Charges

Posted By: Don Lehn June 18, 2020

Abbotsford – APD are serarching for Chad Toneff who is wanted on intimate partner violence- related charges (Domestic Violence).

Do NOT approach him.

Please call 9-1-1.

