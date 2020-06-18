APD Bust 63 Year Old Man On Drug Charges

Abbotsford – On Wednesday, June 17, 2020, Abbotsford Police Patrol officers arrested a 63-year-old man in relation to drug investigation. Later the same day, officers executed a search warrant in the 32600 block of Lonsdale Crescent.

The search resulted in the seizure of illicit drugs (including suspected fentanyl and methamphetamine), over $2,500 in cash, scales and packaging, and a replica firearm.

Charges of Trafficking and Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking (“PPT”) are being sought against the suspect.

Please report crime and share information by contacting the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225.