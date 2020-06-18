Agassiz’s Ferny Coombe Pool Opening

Agassiz – The District of Kent is opening the Ferny Coombe Pool to the public with limited services. This decision aligns with the Provincial government’s Restart Plan.

Several safety guidelines will be in effect with emphasis on:

Staying home if you are sick Hand hygiene Practice physical distancing

On June 22, 2020, the Ferny Coombe Pool will open to the Agassiz-Harrison Aquanauts Swim Club as a private rental.

On June 29, 2020 the pool will be open to the public with modified hours:

Monday to Friday 7:00 am to 7:00 pm.

Pool activities will include length swimming, Aquafit and parent participation swim lessons (some exceptions may apply). Additional programs such as family swims may be added but is still to be determined. Visitors who wish to participate in the outdoor pool will need to register through the District’s online registration Connect to Rec.

Mayor Sylvia Pronger – “I am pleased to announce that we have taken the necessary steps to safely open the Ferny Coombe Pool. I recognize the importance of having aquatic amenities in the summer months, swimming is a great way to get active and be healthy. Our services have been redesigned to ensure the health and safety for staff and participants. We appreciate the public’s patience and understanding of our reduced participant capacity, social distancing measures and advance program system booking.”