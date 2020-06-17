Mounties Nab Busy B&E Artist

Chilliwack – An alert RCMP officer led to the arrest of a man previously charged with a series of break and enters to pharmacies in Chilliwack.

The arrest, in the early morning hours of June 13, 2020 when a Chilliwack RCMP front line officer recognized a cyclist, allegedly evading police in the area of Portage Avenue and Williams Street, as a person under the conditions of a court order.

Arrested May 12, 2020 during the RCMP investigation into break and enters in the 9200-block of Main Street, 45000-block of Market Way, and 45000-block of Yale Road, reported to police in mid-April the individual was released from custody June 2, 2020.

Mathew Christopher Nicholls, 38, of Chilliwack is charged with three counts of break and enter with intent to commit offence, three counts of disguising face with intent to commit offence, two counts of fail to comply with release order, fail to comply with probation, and willfully resisting or obstructing a peace officer. Nicholls remains in custody pending a court date in June 2020.

The arrests are the result of a thorough investigation conducted by the Chilliwack RCMP Crime Reduction Unit Property Section (CRU) followed by the alert patrolling officer, says Corporal Mike Rail spokesperson for an UFVRD. RCMP officers remain dedicated to the safety of our community.

RCMP remind everyone who witnesses anything they believe to be suspicious in nature to contact the Chilliwack RCMP at 604-792-4611 or, should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).