Mission Hosting Virtual Canada Day

Mission – The District of Mission’s annual Canada Day Celebration will be delivered virtually this year in an action-packed one-hour live broadcast hosted by national treasure Brent Hayden, an Olympic medalist and public speaker with roots in Mission.

“Canada Day is a cherished community event in Mission, one that attracts residents and visitors alike,” said Mayor Pam Alexis. “While it would be impossible to deliver our usual celebration at Fraser River

Heritage Park this year because of the COVID-19 restrictions, a Virtual Canada Day is a perfect way for us to safely come together to celebrate this incredible place we call home while we have to be apart.”

On July 1 at 10:30 a.m., the special Canada Day broadcast will stream live on the District of Mission’s Facebook page, on mission.ca/canadaday and on YouTube Live. After the broadcast is over, the video will be available on Facebook or YouTube throughout the day and afterwards in an archive.

Designed to be uniquely Mission, the District’s Virtual Canada Day will feature a welcoming ceremony from Leq’á:mel First Nation, a performance of the national anthem, a flag raising ceremony by the Royal Canadian Legion, speeches from local dignitaries, as well as a series of short segments highlighting a few outstanding community members ranging from non-profits, frontline workers, musicians, dancers, artists and more.

A behind the scenes view of Sadie from Leq’á:mel First Nation on set of one of the segments in the District of Mission’s first ever virtual Canada Day broadcast.

A behind the scenes view of Mayor Pam Alexis on set of one of the segments in the District of Mission’s first ever virtual Canada Day broadcast.