Chilliwack Board of Education Name Paula Jordan as Assistant Superintendent of Schools

Chilliwack – The Chilliwack Board of Education announced that Mrs. Paula Jordan has been appointed Assistant Superintendent of Schools effective August 1, 2020.Mrs. Jordan is currently the Principal of Rosedale Traditional Community School in the Chilliwack School District. Paula has a Bachelor of Arts Degree from Trent University, a Bachelor of Education Degree from the University of New Brunswick and a Master of Education Degree specializing in Critical Studies, Counselling, and Educational Leadership and Administration from the University of New Brunswick.

With 13 years of administrative experience at the school level, coupled with extensive experience working as an educator in BC and New Brunswick, Paula brings a wide variety of skills and experiences to her new role. Her administrative history in Chilliwack includes extensive K-12 experiences, most recently at the primary, intermediate and middle levels.

Paula also has experience working on and leading district committees aligned with the Board’s strategic vision.Paula is married and has 2 children. She and her husband Michael moved to the area 14 years ago and Chilliwack has become their home. Their children Tucker and Jane attend Elementary School in SD33, in Grade 5 and Grade 3 respectively. As a family they are extensively involved in school and community activities including rugby, hockey and dance.