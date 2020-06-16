Yarrow Farm Market – Opening Day Friday June 19

Yarrow – Who’s excited about starting another season of the Yarrow Farm Market?!

Yes, of course there will be some new rules in place to keep everyone healthy and safe but all the same fun is expected.

It starts Friday June 19 at 5PM at Pioneer Park.

The Facebook page is here.

Here are some of the changes:

– vendors will be spread out much more to reduce crowding

– please respect others practicing physical distancing (2M/6ft)

– use hand sanitizer provided by vendors

– wash hands before and after eating

– vendors will not be sampling this season