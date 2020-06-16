Ottawa and Province to Fund Projects Promoting Wild Salmon and Sustainable Fishing Practices – LOCAL REACTION (VIDEO)

Ottawa/Victoria – $3 million in funding will be delivered over five years to support projects that are restoring salmon habitats.

The Minister of Fisheries, Oceans, and the Canadian Coast Guard, the Honourable Bernadette Jordan, and the BC Minister of Agriculture, the Honourable Lana Popham, announced funding for seven projects under the British Columbia Salmon Restoration and Innovation Fund (BCSRIF).

Over the next four years, BCSRIF investments will play a key role in making British Columbia’s wild fisheries more sustainable for the long-term. This will benefit British Columbia’s fish and seafood sector by ensuring the sector can continue to offer stable employment to thousands of Canadians. As we continue to fight climate change and confront changing economic conditions, a healthy fish stock to harvest and sell will be critical to our economy and food supply. By supporting projects that build environmental and economic resilience, BCSRIF is also contributing to our recovery from Covid-19.

BCSRIF will be accepting new applications for funding from July 15 to September 15, 2020. Funding is open to Indigenous communities, industry associations, environmental non-governmental organizations, commercial enterprises, and academic institutions. Investments through this program will help recover salmon habitat, benefit commercial and recreational fishing and aquaculture, as well as support science and research initiatives. Further information on the application process, timelines and program criteria are available on the BCSRIF website: www.bcsrif.ca

Dean Werk, Great River Fishing Adventures voice:

“This is great news and something we are elated to see, protecting Wild Salmon and Sturgeon habitat for the future generations gives us hope that the Federal and Provincial Governments are finally listening and learning. Great River Fishing Adventures is a Indigenous Sportfishing Company (est.1988) that cares deeply for the habitat and the economics of what fish bring to our community. Having an opportunity for my son to fish for his future in the business is very meaningful to me and for the other families we support through our small business. Economically for Chilliwack and surrounding communities, fish for the future would mean continued stability through Tourism.”

Chris Gadsden with FVSS:

“Its good to see the commitment from both the Federal and Provincial Governments to enhance Wild Salmon and Sturgeon Habitat and to protect it for future generations. The Fraser Valley Salmon Society has been protecting and advocating for fish justice since 1984 and this is a true step in the right direction. If we can protect the habitat especially on the Vedder River we will not only have lots of fish, but also opportunity and economic spinoff’s. All these must align and are favorable for the Public Fishery who work hard as conservationists on and off all community rivers. Together we can build good understanding and collaborate with other user groups so everyone can have a portion of the bounty and successes.”

“We also need to ensure we are not fear mongering the public with flooding risks on rivers like the Vedder River to remove gravel that is essential for good fish habitat. Destroying fish habitat anywhere on any river that is in deep degradation is a poor management decision for the sake of construction needs by communities. Staying true to our values of fish for the future is what the Fraser Valley Salmon Society is keen on. Aligning with other user groups is where we want to go and key to the future of Wild Fish”