Lawyer Recovering From COVID, Cuts (Funny) Country Song (VIDEO)

Kyla Lee and The Acu-Tones, I Caught The Virus

Posted By: Don Lehn June 16, 2020

Vancouver – A sense of humour is essential, especially after you had a dose of COVID-19.

Just ask Vancouver Lawyer Kyla Lee.

You have seen her give a legal opinion or two on TV, or she is in the courtroom practicing law from her firm Acuman Law.

Back in Mid-March, after coming home from a Columbus, Ohio legal conference, Lee knew something was not right.

She had COVID-19. She shared her story with “Vancouver Is Awesome” https://www.vancouverisawesome.com/opinion/covid-19-story-caught-coronavirus-ohio-us-vancouver-bc-2187121

Fast forward to now. Lee , while back at work, still feels the lingering effects:

I haven’t had a lingering cough but I have had shortness of breath that doesn’t go away. It’s especially bad after basic exercise like walking the dog or climbing a flight of stairs.Also worse seemingly in heat. I run out of breath in the shower.

Her boss, another well known Lawyer Paul Doroshenko, shares with Lee, a warped sense of humour. You can find videos poking fun ( through Country music) at everything from Breathalizers to “Lawyer Told Me Not To Talk To You” t-shirts to other misdemeanors.

Which brings us to this latest video on YouTube.

