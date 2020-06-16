Lawyer Recovering From COVID, Cuts (Funny) Country Song (VIDEO)

Vancouver – A sense of humour is essential, especially after you had a dose of COVID-19.
Just ask Vancouver Lawyer Kyla Lee.
You have seen her give a legal opinion or two on TV, or she is in the courtroom practicing law from her firm Acuman Law.
Back in Mid-March, after coming home from a Columbus, Ohio legal conference, Lee knew something was not right.
She had COVID-19. She shared her story with “Vancouver Is Awesome” https://www.vancouverisawesome.com/opinion/covid-19-story-caught-coronavirus-ohio-us-vancouver-bc-2187121
Fast forward to now. Lee , while back at work, still feels the lingering effects:
I haven’t had a lingering cough but I have had shortness of breath that doesn’t go away. It’s especially bad after basic exercise like walking the dog or climbing a flight of stairs.Also worse seemingly in heat. I run out of breath in the shower.
Her boss, another well known Lawyer Paul Doroshenko, shares with Lee, a warped sense of humour. You can find videos poking fun ( through Country music) at everything from Breathalizers to “Lawyer Told Me Not To Talk To You” t-shirts to other misdemeanors.
Which brings us to this latest video on YouTube.
