IHIT Appealing for Information on Murder of Charles “Chucky” Klose in Chilliwack

Chilliwack – The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) is requesting public assistance to help further its ongoing investigation into the homicide of Charles Klose , behind the Yale Road Scotiabank in Chilliwack.

Click here for IHIT news release dated June 7, 2020

IHIT investigators have been diligently collecting evidence and developing a time line of Charles’ activities leading up to the discovery of his body behind a Chilliwack Scotiabank at around 11 p.m. on June 6, 2020. Investigators are releasing two photographs of Charles, captured from video surveillance footage on the day of his murder, in the hopes that they will refresh the memories of potential witnesses.

Photo 1 at approximately 12:45 p.m. near the Bourquin Bus Loop in Abbotsford

Charles Klose/IHIT

Photo 2 at approximately 3:30 p.m. near the Chilliwack Court House

IHIT/Charles Klose

“We have spoken to people who knew Charles and they have described him as a gentle man,” says Sergeant Frank Jang of IHIT. “We are asking the community to take a careful look at the new images of Charles and to contact us if you remember seeing him, particularly between 2 p.m. and 11 p.m. on Saturday, June 6th.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca. Should you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).