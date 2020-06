Abbotsford – The 2020 AGM of Heritage Abbotsford / Trethewey House will be held online June 17 @ 6:30PM.

You must be a member in good standing to vote or run for election. Memberships sold until noon on June 16th. For more, contact Christina Reid via email: CReid@Heritageabbotsford.ca or phone: 604-853-0313 (1-4PM, Mon-Fri).

Heritage Abbotsford/Trethewey House