BC Housing Update – Affordable Housing Projects In Valley/Vancouver

Fraser Valley/Vancouver – The Province and partners are opening or beginning construction on more than 540 new affordable rental homes for people in the Vancouver Coastal and Fraser regions.

“British Columbians believe that everyone should have a safe, secure and affordable place to call home in their community,” said Selina Robinson, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing. “From homes for seniors on fixed incomes to people experiencing homelessness and young working families, it’s our responsibility as government to work with partners to deliver the housing that people need and can afford. We know there is more to do and we’re going to keep working with our partners to deliver thousands of homes here and across the province.”

More than 100 of these homes are newly opened, including:

* Abbotsford, 2740 Fuller St. – 60 homes for low-income families, seniors and youth. Monthly rents range from $800 (one bedroom) to $1,650 (three bedrooms). Residents began moving into their homes in late May 2020.

* Port Coquitlam, 3155 Seymour St. – 41 homes for low-income seniors. Monthly rents for the one-bedroom homes range from $803 to $910. Residents began moving into their homes in early June 2020.

Construction is starting or underway on more than 440 homes, including:

* Burnaby, 3755 Banff Ave. – construction is underway on 15 homes for youth and adults with developmental disabilities and the renovation of a 37-space child-care facility. Monthly rents are projected to range from approximately $725 (studio unit) to $3,000 (three-bedroom unit funded by Community Living BC).

* Coquitlam, 1033 Austin Ave. – construction is underway on 12 homes for seniors and people with disabilities. Monthly rents are projected to range from $375 to approximately $2,730.

* Hope, 755 Old Hope Princeton Way – construction is underway on 45 homes for Indigenous Elders and families. Monthly rents are projected to range from $375 (one bedroom) to approximately $660 (three bedrooms).

* Maple Ridge, 22265 Dewdney Trunk Rd. – construction underway on 49 homes for middle-income individuals and families. Monthly rents are projected to range from approximately $1,650 (studio unit) to $2,200 (three bedrooms).

* North Vancouver, 125 E. 20th St. – construction is underway on 85 homes for low- to middle-income individuals and families. Monthly rents are projected to range from approximately $720 (studio unit) to $2,600 (three bedrooms).

* Vancouver, 3281 E. 22nd Ave. – construction is underway on 52 homes for middle-income individuals and families. Monthly rents are projected to range from approximately $1,380 (studio unit) to $2,900 (three bedrooms).

* Vancouver, 3510 Fraser St. – construction is set to start in late July 2020 on 58 homes for low- to moderate-income seniors. Monthly rents are projected to range from approximately $1,040 (studio unit) to $1,700 (one bedroom).

* Vancouver, 23-51 W. Cordova St. – construction is underway on 80 supportive homes for people experiencing homelessness. Monthly rents for the studio units and one-bedroom homes will be $375.

* Whistler, 1330 Cloudburst Dr. – construction is underway on 45 homes for middle-income individuals and families. Monthly rents are projected to range from approximately $1,650 (studio unit) to $2,200 (three bedrooms).

These projects are part of more than 23,000 new homes that are complete or underway around the province, including 9,750 in the Vancouver Coastal and Fraser regions, as part of the Government of B.C.’s Homes for B.C. housing plan.

A map showing the location of all announced provincially funded housing projects in B.C. is online: https://www.bchousing.org/homes-for-BC