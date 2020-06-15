Mission RCMP Missing Person – Barry Funk

Misisn –

The Mission RCMP are requesting the assistance of the public to locate missing person Barry FUNK.

He was last seen on June 11, 2020. FUNK is described as:

-55 year old Caucasian Male;

-5’8″, 200lbs;

-Brown hair and brown eyes.

FUNK is associated to a white and brown Ford Econoline Motorhome, BCLP# KJ710T and may have travelled to the Kamloops area or possibly Vancouver Island.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of FUNK, they are asked to call the Mission RCMP at 604-826-7161 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at SOLVECRIME.CA.