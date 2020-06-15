Feds Plans to Extend the Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB) as Millions Close To Maxing Out

Ottawa – (with files from CP/Huffington Post) – The Liberals are putting together a plan to extend one of the key COVID-19 benefits ahead of a parliamentary showdown on Wednesday ( that was to making extensions for those on disability and whose jobs won’t be coming back).

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Monday he’ll detail later this week how the Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB) might be extended as millions of Canadians have almost maxed out how much they can claim.

“In the last few weeks, things have started to look up for a lot of people but that said, we also know that far too many Canadian are still struggling,” Trudeau said Monday during his daily news conference outside his home.

“If you’re having troubles finding a job you shouldn’t also be worrying about whether you’ll hit the limit of your CERB benefits. So right now we’re working on a solution to extend the benefit for people who can’t return to work yet.”

Upwards of 8.4 million Canadians have applied for the $2,000 per month benefit, according to the most recently available data.

But the program as currently structured only allows people to claim that support for 16 weeks.

Prime Minister Trudeau: “The CERB was designed to keep everyone at home and allow us to get through the initial wave of this pandemic, now as we moved into the recovery phase we’re seeing more and more companies take on the wage subsidy, which is a good thing,” he said.

“But even with the economy reopening we know there are many jobs that aren’t going to be coming back in the short term and that’s why we’re looking at continuing to help people who are on the CERB who can’t find a job.”