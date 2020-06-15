Chilliwack RCMP Alma Avenue Drug Bust

Chilliwack – Chilliwack RCMP seized illegal drugs, firearms, and cash during the execution of a search warrant.

On June 4, 2020 Chilliwack RCMP Crime Reduction Unit Drug Section (CRU)) executed a Controlled Drug and Substance Act (CDSA) search warrant of two units of a living complex located in the 45000-block of Alma Avenue. Police later released one person arrested.

Police seized drugs believed to be cocaine, methylenedioxymethanphetamine (MDMA), firearms, including a loaded .45 calibre handgun, ammunition, paraphernalia consistent with the preparation and sale of illegal drugs, cash, and vehicles during the search.

Following a thorough investigation and review of evidence, the RCMP will forward all circumstances of the investigation in a report to the Public Prosecution Service of Canada (PPSC) for their assessment of CDSA charges.