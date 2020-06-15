Chilliwack RCMP Alma Avenue Drug Bust

TOPICS:
RCMP

Posted By: Don Lehn June 15, 2020

Chilliwack – Chilliwack RCMP seized illegal drugs, firearms, and cash during the execution of a search warrant.

On June 4, 2020 Chilliwack RCMP Crime Reduction Unit Drug Section (CRU)) executed a Controlled Drug and Substance Act (CDSA) search warrant of two units of a living complex located  in the 45000-block of Alma Avenue.  Police later released one person arrested.

Police seized drugs believed to be cocaine, methylenedioxymethanphetamine (MDMA), firearms, including a loaded .45 calibre handgun, ammunition, paraphernalia consistent with the preparation and sale of illegal drugs, cash, and vehicles during the search.

Following a thorough investigation and review of evidence, the RCMP will forward all circumstances of the investigation in a report to the Public Prosecution Service of Canada (PPSC) for their assessment of CDSA charges.

RCMP
SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "Chilliwack RCMP Alma Avenue Drug Bust"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.