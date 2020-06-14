Final CHWK School Board Meeting Of the Year – Tuesday June 16 on Zoom, Naming Education Centre

Chilliwack – On Tuesday June 16, the Chilliwack School Board will hold their last District meeting of the school year.

The agenda includes the review of the 5 year capital plan and the renaming of the education centre. As well, Assistant Superintendent Kirk Savage will provide an update on the AD Rundle Middle School Integrated Arts and Technology Cohort.

The Board of Education is expected to approve Kwíyeqel as the new name for the Education Centre. (Definition – He’s climbing a hill).

Pronunciation: Kw’ee-Yuh-kul – click to hear the name

The agenda is here.

Please note that future Board of Education meetings will take place by Zoom Webinar, which allows members of the public to register to watch in real time and ask questions or provide comments during the public participation portions of the agenda.

For the June 16 Board of Education meeting, please register here in order to watch and participate.