Car Wreck Nearly Takes Out Tractorgrease Cafe/Studio

Chilliwack River Valley – The normal boom and crash inside Tracetorgrease is usually reserved for musicians and patrons having a great time.

Early Sunday morning, around 12:30AM, a vehicle travelling at a high speed, didn’t make the curve on Chilliwack Lake Road just before Tractorgrease, blew through the parking lot, took out fence posts holding up the overhang of the restaurant/music venue, and plowed into a 4500 pound concrete block and pushing it though a sheet metal fence and into the neighbour’s property.

The driver of the vehicle disappeared from the scene and Tracetorgrease owner Jeff Bonner and his staff are left with the clean up.

Bonner told FVN/chillTV that it could have been far worse. Usually teens are sitting on the outside bench, on line. Fortunately no one was sitting there. The crash could have taken out the front part of the building and created more damage than it did.

Fence posts will need to be replaced to shore up the overhang on the building. Bits of car lights and license plate mount were strewn all over the parking lot.

Tractorgrease has just received the green light to open on a restricted basis due to the COVID pandemic. Bonner has not only taken a financial hit with a two month shut down, he also rents out stage and sound equipment and all that income for the year, again vanishing with COVID.

Bonner says he will be open again next weekend. To support Tractorgrease, show up for a burger and drink and a show, or at lease buy some merch like a sweatshirt or hoodie.

The police investigation continues.

All photos Courtesy Jeff Bonner/Tractorgrease/Facebook: