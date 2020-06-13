Jets Acquire Chilliwack Forward from Abbotsford

Posted By: Don Lehn June 13, 2020

Chilliwack/Abbotsford – Chilliwack Jets Acquire Chilliwack (Born 2000) forward Carson Ediger in a trade with the Abbotsford Pilots for Future Considerations.

