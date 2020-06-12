Kent/Agassiz – It’s official, no in-person Canada Day Celebrations for the District of Kent.
Related Articles
District of Kent Halloween Spooktacular, October 31 – Volunteers Needed
Inside Workers Protest Outside Of Kent/Mountain Institution
Canada Day In Chilliwack/Abbotsford
July 2 Is Deadline For Most Property Taxes In Fraser Valley
Leave a comment Cancel reply
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Be the first to comment on "Kent Council Cancel 2020 Canada Day In-person Celebrations"