chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn, Interview: Nicole Williams, Event Coordinator Chilliwack Fair: June 11, 2020 (VIDEO)

TOPICS:

Posted By: Don Lehn June 12, 2020

Headline news most affecting Chilliwack this week:

  • Homicide in Scotiabank parking lot.
  • Hundreds show up to a pair of Chilliwack Black Lives Matter marches last week.
    AND …
  • With cool conditions this spring, major flooding has so far been avoided.

News Director: Don Lehn
Interview: Nicole Williams, Event Coordinator Chilliwack Fair

