chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn, Interview: Nicole Williams, Event Coordinator Chilliwack Fair: June 11, 2020 (VIDEO)

Fraser Valley – chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn, Interview: Nicole Williams, Event Coordinator Chilliwack Fair: June 11, 2020

Headline news most affecting Chilliwack this week:

Homicide in Scotiabank parking lot.

Hundreds show up to a pair of Chilliwack Black Lives Matter marches last week.

AND …

AND … With cool conditions this spring, major flooding has so far been avoided.

News Director: Don Lehn

Interview: Nicole Williams, Event Coordinator Chilliwack Fair

chillTV: Your TV, Your Way!™