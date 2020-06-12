chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn, Interview: Nicole Williams, Event Coordinator Chilliwack Fair: June 11, 2020 (VIDEO)

Fraser Valley – chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn, Interview: Nicole Williams, Event Coordinator Chilliwack Fair: June 11, 2020
Headline news most affecting Chilliwack this week:
- Homicide in Scotiabank parking lot.
- Hundreds show up to a pair of Chilliwack Black Lives Matter marches last week.
AND …
- With cool conditions this spring, major flooding has so far been avoided.
News Director: Don Lehn
Interview: Nicole Williams, Event Coordinator Chilliwack Fair
