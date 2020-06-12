Chilliwack Tonight! Episode 11- Nancy Guitar, Chris Fassbender & Ali Fassbender, Don Lehn and Paula DeWit (VIDEO)

Fraser Valley – Chilliwack Tonight! Episode 11

Plans go a little awry finding a replacement for co-host Geoff during his contract negotiations!

Back this week, Nancy Guitar, Chris Fassbender & Ali Fassbender, Don Lehn and Paula DeWit with her Belle Voci A cappella Ensemble performing Ubi Caritas by Ol Gjeilo!

A brand new segment is featured, “CT’s Opposite News Update”, because with so much ‘fake news’ out there, Opposite News may be “realer than real”™.

Also featured “Tales from the Quarantine, with Nancy Cigar’, ‘Wack Word’, and the omnipresent ‘Weather Guy’ with a special music segment!

chillTV: Your TV, Your Way!™

John Barson

Wayne Bjorge