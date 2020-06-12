Chiefs Summer Development Camps Start July 13

Chilliwack – (Chilliwack Chiefs) First and foremost, on behalf of the Chilliwack Chiefs Hockey Club, and the Chiefs Development Group want to thank everyone for their support and patience during these difficult times. Our community and province have done an amazing job of supporting each other through this process with the COVID-19 pandemic and we want everyone to know how excited we are to begin the process of getting our youth back on the ice.

The Chiefs are officially announcing the soft re-opening of our summer camps and programming in accordance with all VIASPORT BC RTS GUIDELINES. Upon registration for camps and programming, all attendees will be sent our COVID-19 safety plan, an official participant agreement (MUST BE SIGNED BEFORE ENTERING THE ICE SURFACE), and will also be notified of our illness policy.

Anyone that fails to comply with our enhanced safety measures will be asked to leave the premises immediately and will not be able to continue their participation in our programming.

ALL CAMPS OFFERED BY THE CHILLIWACK CHIEFS AND CHIEFS DEVELOPMENT GROUP DURING THE 2020 SUMMER SEASON WILL BE STRICTLY NON-CONTACT. THE CAMPS WILL BE BASED ON INDIVIDUAL SKILL DEVELOPMENT ONLY.

2020 SUMMER CAMPS AND PROGRAMMING LINEUP:

FOR MORE INFORMATION AND TO REGISTER- PLEASE SEE OUR WEBSITE www.chilliwackchiefs.net/hockey-camps

Kim Marfleet Elite Skating Camps

July 13th-17th and July 27-31st, 2020

Chilliwack Chiefs Prospects Identification Skill Development Camp

July 24th-26th, 2020

2006-2003 Age Group

Hockey Basics Camp (H1/H2)

August 4th-7th, 2020

Chiefs Learn to Skate

August 10th-14th, 2020

Chilliwack Chiefs Rep-Prep Camp

August 17th-21st , 2020

Chilliwack Chiefs/Fraser Valley Thunderbirds Camp

August 17th-21st, 2020

The Chiefs are currently working on adding 2-3 more programs.

** The team have had to eliminate certain camps and programming for the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and plan on having all programming back up and running for 2021 barring any unforeseen issues.

Please visit the Chilliwack Chiefs website at www.chilliwackchiefs.net/hockey-camps to register (see note below). Spots are limited, and REGISTRATION IS OFFICIALLY OPEN!

Attention: Online registration payments are not available at this time. Once you’ve have completed the registration process and the payment screen has appeared – stop -then call Director of Chiefs Programming Brad Rihela at 604-392-0512 to complete payment and finalize registration. Once you have come to this point, your information will automatically save in our system and we can finalize registration as soon as possible. Please allow for 24-48 hour response time.