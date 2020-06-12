CAPTURED – Canada Wide Search For Abby AWOL High Risk Offender – Kevin Pahtayken

Abbotsford – JUNE 12 UPDATE – UPDATE – IN CUSTODY – HIGH RISK OFFENDER Kevin PAHTAYKEN

An Abbotsford Police Patrol officer observed Kevin PAHTAYKEN in central Abbotsford Thursday night. He was arrested without incident and remains in police custody.

JUNE 11 ORIGINAL STORY – Abbotsford Police Department is looking for Kevin Paytakyen, 53, who has a Canada Wide Warrant for being Unlawfully at Large- in breach of his long-term supervision order.

Police describe PAHTAYKEN as 5’8, 196 lbs. He is known to spend considerable amounts of time in Vancouver.

Kevin PAHTAYKEN/APD



PAHYTAKEN is considered a high risk to reoffend violently. He has previously been convicted of thefts, break and enters, robberies, possession of narcotics, obstruction of peace officers, property crimes, impaired driving, possession of property obtained by crime, possession of a weapon, escape lawful custody, unlawfully at large, mischief, forcible confinement, and numerous assaults, including assault causing bodily harm, assault with a weapon, and assault with intent to steal.

Anyone who sees PAHTAYKEN should not approach nor confront him, call 9-1-1. If you have any information about PAHTAYKEN, contact the AbbyPD at 604-859-5225.