Op/Ed – Statement from Abbotsford Mayor and Council – Opposition to Racism, Discrimination, and Intolerance

Abbotsford (OPINION) – A statement from Abbotsford Mayor Henry Bruan – Opposition to Racism, Discrimination, and Intolerance:

On behalf of Abbotsford City Council, I’d like to share some brief comments in regards to recent events– particularly the mobilization of people across the world, and especially those in our community who are spotlighting issues of systemic racism.

These last few weeks have allowed many of us to step back and reflect on these issues, specifically how they affect Black, Indigenous, and People of Colour (BIPOC) across our communities.

We are not immune from systemic racism in Canada.

As one of the most diverse communities in Canada, we recognize that Abbotsford residents have their own lived experiences and challenges. We stand with our community members and want to work alongside you.

We know that diversity is our strength, and now, more than ever, we must commit to an end to all forms of racism in our community.