Chilliwack Give-A-Thon Raises Over $128K (VIDEO)

Chilliwack – Set up in conjunction with the Chilliwack Cnamber of Commerce, the Chilliwack On Line Give-a-Thon raised over $128,000 on June 10. This was to help 10 selected charities with fundraising, as that money as evaporated during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This was a 12 hour pod cast. Some live and some taped programming and MC’s by Trevor McDonald and broadcast from Cowork Chilliwack.

Donations will be shared with Bowls of Hope, YMCA, Cyrus Centre, Sardis Doorway, Meadow Rose Society, Salvation Army, Chilliwack Bowls of Hope, Chilliwack Hospice Society, Ruth and Naomi’s, Canuck Place Children’s Hospice, and the Chilliwack District Seniors Resource Society.

Some non-profits were not in this picture including the Chilliwack Alano Club. One board member said they did not know about this event and were never approached. The Alano was formed in the late 1940’s and still struggles to get an RCA number, so they can give out tax recepits for donations.

Last year, the Alano along with other BC recovery based clubs, were in a tussle with BC Gaming over funding. That continues to this day.(For the record, Chilliwack Rotary saw what happened in 2019 and have tried to help a best as they can with projects).

Donations over $25 will be handled online at business.chilliwackchamber.com/events/details/chilliwack-give-a-thon-1697 with tax receipts issued for donations of $25 or more. Donors are asked to include a name, address and phone number in the notes section.

Cheques can be made payable to the Chilliwack Chamber of Commerce and mailed to 46115 Yale Rd, Chilliwack, BC, V2P 2P2

For more info visit www.chilliwackchamber.com/eventspage/news/chilliwack-together/