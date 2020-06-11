UPDATE – Chilliwack FC Approves Return To Play Policy – Hit The Pitch July 4

Chilliwack – Chilliwack FC released a statement on return to play starting JULY 4:

As we return to our new normal, the Chilliwack FC Executive has adopted this policy as a part of our Return to Play program. Safety is our primary concern for all participants. Please ensure you are familiar with this policy. If you have any feedback on this policy please send it to chairperson@chilliwackfc.com.

PHASE ONE RETURN TO TRAIN CAMP

PURPOSE

To get the players back on the field again and active with a ball.

EXECUTION

Players will practice in their own designated space marked out by cones.

Age groups will be combined (e.g. U11/U12)

Sessions will run for 60 mins.

15-minute gap in between practice sessions to reduce crowding.

Focus will be on ball mastery and passing & receiving.

Sessions will be conducted by CFC Staff assisted by age group coaches.

This will be a 4-week program that will run July 4th to 31st. The tentative dates for the Phase 2 Camp are August 4th to 31st.

Before You Come to The Field

If the player/coach is not feeling well, they are not to attend their scheduled session until they feel better. The parent of player or the coach are required to notify Chilliwack FC Health and Safety Officer of the players illness so it can be noted. Chilliwack FC may require a doctor’s note before the player can return to play.

Be aware of your scheduled start time and ensure you arrive at the field at your designated time. Late arrivals may not be permitted to participate.

At the Field

Our preference is for parents/guardians to drop their child off but if they must stay only 1 parent allowed in the park/at the field. Social distancing is required. If social distancing is not possible, we ask that the parent/guardian wears a mask as per the Health Authorities recommendation.

To fall into compliance with the any public health order, Chilliwack FC reserves the right to limit the number of spectators at the facility.

Players/Coaches must wear a mask in and out of the venue, no mask is required for on field activity.

Contact tracing requirement Each team will be required to have a one or two volunteers that will act as the team’s health and safety person(s). All players will be required to answer questions relating to their health each time they come to the field. It is imperative that sick children not participate and stay home. The health and safety person will submit their findings to the Health and Safety Officer weekly, unless a health concern is raised.

Please ensure you have a container with you to store all hygienic materials such as face masks, water bottles, and mouthguards if applicable.

On the Field

Be aware of designated access points for entering/exiting the field area and use as directed.

Parents/Guardians are not allowed on the playing surface at all, unless called on in the event of player injury. The only exception will be any programs that require parent participation.

Players are not to touch the equipment.

Players are not to swap equipment.

Players/Coaches must sanitize their hands entering the field and leaving the field.

No physical contact between players/coaches is permitted. i.e. Handshakes, high fives.

Players/Coaches must bring their own water bottle that is clearly marked; There is to be absolutely no sharing.

There are to be no shared snacks.

Important Reminders

Failure to comply with the above requirements may result in the Player being removed from the program.

This is a living document that may be amended at any time to ensure that Chilliwack FC is compliant with the latest health and safety requirements as it pertains to COVID-19 and any other medical issues. This document may be updated and reposted without notice. It is incumbent on the members of Chilliwack FC to ensure they are aware of the latest policies.