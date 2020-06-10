GoFundMe: Support UFV Black Connections

Fraser Valley – Black Connections is a club that started at the University of the Fraser Valley in 2014.

Since inception, they have engaged our communities in Abbotsford, working to educate, highlight, and cultivate Black culture with the goal of participating in the greater community. This includes things like black networking events and business expos such as We Are Abby, Abby Fest, Jam and Jubilee After Dark, and the NYTC (Not Your Typical Canadian) Block Party, hosted along with the Reach Gallery Museum.

Having been self-funded and with little support, with the exception of February, they have been able to organize some of the most amazing events here in Abbotsford with limited partners and media attention. But there comes a time when you realize you can only do so much with little backing.

When they created this club, yjry envisioned having spaces they could call home. Spaces to create, inspire, and promote our image, our cultures and our businesses here in the Fraser Valley.

The recent events transpiring in the States causing global unrest has shown, now more than ever, that the club needs everyone’s support to fulfill its visions.

These funds would allow for our club to expand its budding influence within the Fraser Valley, and beyond. For further questions or comments, feel free to email blackconnections@hotmail.com

Follow @black_connections

https://www.facebook.com/BLKCNTS