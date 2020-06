Chilliwack – Due to COVID-19, the 2020 Fraser Valley Classic car show has been postponed until next year.

The new information for car owners, fans and sponsors is:

Corner of Caen and Sicily

Lot #7 – Chilliwack BC JUNE 12, 2021

June 12, 2021 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM

Contact Doug: 604-557-3769

Bruce: 604-792-9689