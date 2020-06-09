Virtual Canada Day Celebration – Hosted by Tourism Harrison

Harrison – Canada Day in the Village of Harrison Hot Springs is truly special with that small Village feel. This year, Tourism Harrison is encouraging visitors to stay within their local communities and celebrate with us virtually.



The virtual celebration will be available on their website and Facebook Event Page with great virtual entertainers planned throughout the day and ending with simulated VIRTUAL Fireworks show.



Virtual children’s activities can be found on the Tourism Harrison website. www.tourismharrison.com/canada-day



For more information on virtual Canada Day Celebration, visit the website www.tourismharrison.com

Tourism Harrison