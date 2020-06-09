Rising Demand for Blood Ushers in National Blood Donor Week, June 8-14

Ottawa – National Blood Donor Week is an opportunity to extend heartfelt thanks to all donors and partners across the country for their commitment, agility and lifesaving contributions to Canada’s Lifeline during the COVID-19 pandemic and throughout the year.

This year, however, Canadian Blood Services is also reminding Canadians how much their blood donations continue to matter, especially now.

“Demand for blood in the last two weeks has returned to near pre-COVID-19 levels as hospitals resume elective surgeries and procedures that were put on hold due to the pandemic. Meanwhile, to maintain physical distancing and other safety measures in our donor centres, how much blood we can collect across the country is currently at 90 per cent. This gap is drawing down the national blood supply and we need donors to help replenish it by filling all available slots,” says Rick Prinzen, Canadian Blood Services chief supply chain officer and vice-president of donor relations.

At the same time, donors and frontline workers were challenged to be flexible and to adapt to changing circumstances to ensure patients in Canada continued to receive lifesaving support where and when they needed it. Walk-ins were cancelled as part of COVID-19 safety measures. Donors must now book their appointments in advance, answer additional questions related to COVID-19, pass additional health checks and wear masks.

Legislated by the Government of Canada in 2008, National Blood Donor Week (June 8-14) recognizes and celebrates donors who selflessly help their fellow citizens. World Blood Donor Day falls on Sunday, June 14.

If your life has been changed by blood products, we invite you to share your story or reason for joining Canada’s Lifeline at blood.ca/reasons and on your social media channel(s). Tag us @CanadasLifeline so we can like and share your posts and use the hash tags #CanadasLifeline #WhatsYourReason #NBDW2020 #WBDD.

Did you know there are lots of ways to join Canada’s Lifeline?

Become a regular blood donor.

Register to become a stem cell donor.

Give a financial gift or raise funds in support of Canadian Blood Services.

Register your intent to donate organs and tissues.

Join our Partners for Life program, sign up as a volunteer and help spread the word.

Learn more about all the ways to join Canada’s Lifeline at blood.ca.

Download the GiveBlood app and join Canada’s Lifeline. Please call 1 888 2 DONATE (1-888-236-6283) or book now at blood.ca.