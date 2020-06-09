Provisions Made for Langley Township Property Tax Payments During Pandemic

Langley Township – Amid all the changes and uncertainties in our world and here in the Township of Langley caused by the COVD-19 pandemic, it is important that Township operations and services continue to be provided to residents.

Keeping water flowing, sewers flushing, and other services functioning are certainties that residents want and need. The primary funding that allows for that is property tax revenue.

Township of Langley 2020 property tax statements and information brochures have been mailed and property owners should have received them by now. If owners did not receive their 2020 property tax statement, they should contact the Township Revenue and Tax Collection Department at 604.533.6005 or tax@tol.ca.

To provide news and updates on property taxes – especially this year, as there are some changes due to COVID-19 – the Township has provided extensive information on its website at tol.ca/taxes. Property owners can also find information through Township social media channels, eNewsletters, and local newspaper print and digital advertisements.

While tax payments are due on Thursday, July 2, to provide some relief to property owners impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, Township Council has reduced the 2020 property tax increase by more than half (from 4.02% to 2%) and modified the late payment penalty dates and rates.

Residents can also seek added relief by applying for the Provincial Government’s Property Tax Deferral program, available for those who qualify. This program allows property owners to defer payments at a low interest rate, while continuing to support the need for ongoing Township operations and services for community members. Learn more about this or apply at gov.bc.ca/propertytaxdeferment.

It is also important for homeowners to apply for the Home Owner Grant, to save money on their taxes. Property owners are responsible for applying every year to obtain the tax reduction, as banks do not apply on behalf of their customers.

While there are several methods of payment available, taxpayers are encouraged to use online options for their convenience and safety, the safety of Township employees, and the safety of the community at large.

Everything related to property taxes can be done online: property owners can claim their homeowner grant, defer taxes (if eligible), and pay taxes from the comfort and safety of their home.

Taxes can be paid using the following methods:

Online or through telephone banking with financial institutions

In person at financial institutions that are open

By mailing cheques payable to the Township of Langley to the Civic Facility at 20338 – 65 Avenue, Langley, BC, V2Y 3J1. Post-dated cheques are accepted; note that the postmark date is not considered as the date of payment

By cheque, using the drop boxes at the Civic Facility only, as all Township recreation centres are closed due to COVID-19.

On-site property tax payments will only be accepted at the Civic Facility on Monday, June 29; Tuesday, June 30; and Thursday, July 2. Strict safety protocols, physical distancing, and controlled access will be in place. As these additional health and safety measures are expected to create long lines and processing delays, taxpayers may wish to conduct their property tax activities online this year.

The brochure that was mailed out with tax statements explains how to complete the payment process online.

For all details on 2020 property taxes, visit tol.ca/taxes.