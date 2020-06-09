Kent Council Highlights From June 8 Meeting – Environmental Services, Sani-Dump

Kent/Agassiz- These are the highlights from the June 8 meeting of the Kent Council:

Drainage Maintenance & Environmental Services

Council awarded the 2020 Environmental Management and Monitoring Services to AquaTerra Environmental Ltd. In the amount of $32,040 excluding taxes.

AquaTerra has developed a strong and positive working relationship with District staff, landowners and senior regulators. They have experience working with endangered species in the area, specifically Oregon Spotted Frog (OSF), and were involved in the development on the special OSF salvage protocols required by the Province.

Each year the District of Kent proactively undertakes drainage maintenance to remove grass and sediment from drainage ditches and sloughs to improve conveyance and prevent flooding.

District staff have identified approximately 6.5 km of drainage channel requiring maintenance in 2020 based on landowner concerns, and Drainage Committee members comments, and observation. In addition, staff are also expected to replace two culverts as part of the Sutherland Road widening project, one at Westlin Ditch and one at the MS1 Tributary.

A copy of the report outlining these environmental costs will be shared with the Member of Parliament, Brad Vis as well as the community partners of Lets’mot Community to Community.

Roadway Crack Sealing

Council awarded the Roadway Crack Sealing to Sealtec Industries in the amount of $27,110.47 (including taxes).

This year the District is implementing the recommendations from the 2019 Pavement Condition Present Status and Recommended Work and Programs – Final report as presented by Stantec Consulting Ltd.

Using the information from this report, 4.76 kilometres of priority roadway have been identified that requires crack sealing. Work to be completed by July 31, 2020. View the map on our website to see which roads will be crack sealed this year.

Councillor Watchorn concurs that “asphalt crack sealing can extend the useful lifespan of a road by reducing the amount of water penetrating the roads base and subbase gravels, maintaining the structural capability and delaying pavement deterioration.”

Additional Sani-Dump at Centennial Park

The existing Sani-dump located at Centennial park is well used by recreational vehicles in the summer months. Demand for this service has been increasing in recent years resulting in longer line-ups and congestion.

The installation of a second Sani-dump at this location will be completed by the District’s public works and utilities staff in the future. Arrangements will be made to consult with the Agassiz Agricultural and Horticultural Association as well.

COVID-19 Update

With the first week of the re-opening of the District’s recreation facilities underway, staff and patrons have remarked on the smooth transition to new operating conditions. Community cooperation with physical distancing and pre-registering will enable the District to begin to add more classes to its fitness schedules. For class times and to pre-register, please visit the District’s website: kentbc.ca

Councillor Schwichtenberg announced that as of June 1st the library is offering contactless pick-up. The new contactless service offers a physically distanced way to pick up library holds and return items. To learn more about FVRL Express – Click, Pick, Go visit: fvrl.bc.ca.

Mayor Pranger once again thanked the residents in the District of Kent for doing their part in the COVID-19 pandemic “Stay safe, be kind and shop local”.

Freshet 2020

Weekly freshet meetings continue with the District and our local communities. Both MLA Laurie Throness and MP Brad Vis take part in these meetings which gives us the opportunity to have concerns brought forward to various levels of government.

The first peak has passed, and water levels will continue to be monitored by District staff.

Become a Speed Watch Volunteer

Speeding on rural roads and highways is becoming more of an issue within the District. As Mayor Pranger stated: “Its great to notice the speeding but also would be great to have people contribute and be a member of speed watch”.

Coordinated with ICBC and local RCMP, Speed Watch volunteers use portable speed radar equipment with flashing reader boards to give instant feedback on how fast people are driving. ICBC provides training and equipment for volunteers to monitor speeds in neighbourhoods, school and playground zones and near identified high risk or crash locations.

If you would like to learn more about becoming a Speed Watch volunteer, call the Agassiz RCMP detachment at 604-796-2211.