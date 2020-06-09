Abbotsford Community Foundation – $88,500 in Grants Provided to Local Farm Projects

Abbotsford – The Abbotsford Community Foundation (ACF) is pleased to confirm the recipients of the 2020Agricultural Enhancement Grants. A total of $88,500was granted to two local farming initiatives that met the project criteria of agriculture innovation with a technology focus, including research and development, that will benefit the agriculture industry overall.

The ACF has been providing grants to the Agricultural community since 2013.

ACF Agricultural Enhancement Grants Committee Chair, Marcus Janzen, noted “the focus of agriculture innovation has beenidentified as an areaof rapid growth and change.” He went on to further state that “each of the grant recipients have specific projects targeted to advancing technologies or research to benefit the agricultural sector”.The ACF committee is comprised of local farmers and individuals with a passion for serving the Abbotsford farming community.