Evacuation Alerts LIFTED for Non-diked and Low-lying Areas in Electoral Areas C (Harrison Bay Resort) and G (Nicomen)

Fraser Valley – JUNE 8 UPDATE – Good News as there is freshet relief.

The Fraser River hit peak water levels over the weekend and has begun to slowly recede. The Provincial River Forecast Centre is predicting the river levels will continue to recede and we have determined that the potential for flooding is low.The Evacuation Alert for 20 properties in Electoral Area C has been rescinded [PDF – 371 KB] at 8:45 am today. The Evacuation Alert for 18 properties in Electoral Area G has also been rescinded [PDF – 677 KB] at 8:45 am today. Our EOC will continue to actively monitor the river levels until they drop further.

Please continue to use extreme caution near river banks as water has strong flowing, swift currents. Residents who need assistance or have questions related to flooding/freshet can call the EOC Public Inquiry Line at 604-798-5369.

The Evacuation Alerts for 20 properties in Electoral Area C and 18 properties in Electoral Area G have been lifted at 8:45 am today. More info: https://t.co/ipabFC5lwx #BCFlood #Freshet2020 — Fraser Valley Regional District (@FVRD1) June 8, 2020

ORIGINAL STORY – JUNE 1 – At 11AM June 1, Monday morning, the FVRD issued an Evacuation Alert – Area C [PDF – 427 KB] for lands not protected by dikes in Electoral Area C, including 20 properties in Tapadera Estates at 14600 Morris Valley Road, 9 properties at Beach Camp Road, and all units at Harrison Bay Resort and RV Park located at 44562 Lougheed Highway. This is an alert only.

Also: the FVRD issued an Evacuation Alert – Area G [PDF – 316 KB] for lands not protected by dikes surrounding Nicomen Island and North Nicomen and Taylor Road in Electoral Area G. This Alert affects 18 properties. This is an alert only.

Alerts will be hand delivered door-to-door by FVRD staff throughout the day. Anyone needing assistance can call the EOC Public Inquiry Line at 604-798-5369.