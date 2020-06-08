District of Mission – Playgrounds, Summer Camps Open, With Restrictions

Mission – The District of Mission playgrounds have re-opened for play following individual safety inspections from Parks staff, and Recreation has set registration dates for physically distanced fitness classes, Club K.I.D.S., and summer camps as the District progresses further into its phased COVID-19 re-opening plan.

Last month, the District released a survey to the public asking residents to weigh in on how they plan to use both indoor and outdoor recreation during the COVID-19 pandemic. The survey drew over 1,200

participants and is currently being used to guide Parks, Recreation and Culture staff as they further develop and refine re-opening plans.

When using a facility, please remember to:

• Practice good hygiene;

• Stay home and away from others if you are feeling ill;

• Maintain physical distancing;

• Consider the use of non-medical masks when physical distancing cannot be maintained.

The latest information about the District of Mission’s response to COVID-19 is available at mission.ca/covid-19.

To find out more about the recreational opportunities currently available see mission.ca/leisure.