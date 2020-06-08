Chilliwack Mounties Shut Down Andrews Avenue Dial-A-Dope Op

Chilliwack – RCMP arrested three people during the police investigation of an alleged dial-a-dope operation.

The investigation initiated by the Chilliwack RCMP Crime Reduction Unit Drug Section (CRU) targeted an individual suspected of working a dial-a-dope operation for the sale of illegal drugs (crack cocaine) throughout the city. Investigators linked the suspect to an address in the 46000-block of Andrews Avenue, Chilliwack.

On May 26, 2020, police arrested three people allegedly associated to the dial-a-dope- ring outside of a local business. Evidence seized by officers during the arrest led to the execution of a Controlled Drug and Substance Act (CDSA) search warrant of the Andrews Avenue address.

RCMP seized paraphernalia believed for the production of crack cocaine and two pill presses during the search.

Following a thorough investigation and review of evidence, the RCMP will forward all circumstances of the investigation in a report to the Public Prosecution Service of Canada (PPSC) for their assessment of CDS charges.