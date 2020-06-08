Chilliwack Fire – Suspicious Fire In Vacant Home On Reece

Chilliwack – Early Monday Morning ( 7AM, June 8) , firefighters from Chilliwack fire halls 1, 4 and 6 responded to a structure fire in the 46000 block of Reece Avenue. When firefighters arrived, they found a vacant two storey residential house with smoke showing from the rear of the structure. Firefighters confined and quickly extinguished a small fire within the main floor bathroom area of the house. The home suffered smoke damage through out.

No one was hurt.

Chilliwack Fire Department would like to remind owners of vacant homes that they face an increase risk when it comes to property damage which includes vandalism, theft and or fire damage. A fire within a vacant home also increases the risk to fire fighter safety.

Homeowner’s are also reminded to communicate with their insurance provider if the home is vacant.

This fire was deliberately set and is under investigation by Chilliwack Fire Department and RCMP fire investigators.

If anyone has any information about this fire, they are asked to call the RCMP at 604-792-4611 or anonymously through Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.upperfraservalleycrimestoppers.ca