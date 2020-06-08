Abbotsford Celebrates Seniors Week

Abbotsford – Abbotsford celebrated BC Seniors Week over the first week of June to recognize the contribution of seniors to our community.

Seniors face unique challenges, particularly with the requirements of physical distancing. This year in celebration of Seniors Week, The City of Abbotsford partnered with the Abbotsford Division of Family Practice (ADoFP) and Fraser Health to publish a presentation with local family physician, Dr. Shelley Dhillon–Bhalla and Lori Blain, clinical pharmacist at Fraser Health, about the importance of regularly reviewing medications and promoting long term health. The presentation was created in response to feedback from seniors in the Abbotsford community and is an area of focus in the ADoFP’s Older Adults with Complex Care Shared Care project. Dr. Dhillon-Bhalla explains, “The video highlights the importance of community members working with their family doctor and pharmacist to support their health and well-being. The presentation includes steps and tips for reviewing medicines. I encourage seniors to watch the video and share with friends and family.”

There is also a video promoting raised garden beds for older adults (or anyone) who needs to sit while gardening, presented by Tabor Village, to inspire a solution for those who may have limited mobility.

FYI:

Message from Mayor Braun: https://youtu.be/eovhuLAxu6U

Tips for Seniors: https://youtu.be/E1Y7g5Eterc

How-to guide to raised gardens: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eM7g6cTT1Do