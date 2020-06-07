HOMICIDE – IHIT Investigating Death Of Charles Klose -Body Discovered Behind Downtown Scotia Bank in Chilliwack

Chilliwack – Police tape is up around a crime scene from late Saturday night (11PM). The body of a man in his late 50’s was discovered with severe injuries. Social media lit up with reports that a homeless camp is tucked in behind the Scotia Bank, and the body was discovered there. The victim, identified as 58-year-old Charles Henry Klose, had wounds indicative of homicide and IHIT was called in to investigate.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) is requesting public assistance to help further its ongoing investigation into the homicide of a man in Chilliwack.

IHIT is working closely with the UFVRD RCMP, the Integrated Forensic Identification Services and the B.C. Coroners Service to gather evidence.

“What we know of Charles so far is that he led a transient lifestyle and was known to frequent the downtown Chilliwack area. We believe many knew him in that community,” says Sergeant Frank Jang of IHIT. “We do not believe this incident is related to the ongoing Lower Mainland gang conflict.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca. Should you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Charles Klose/IHIT