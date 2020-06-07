HOMICIDE – Body Of Man Discovered Behind Downtown Scotia Bank in Chilliwack – IHIT Takes Over Case

Chilliwack – Police tape is up around a crime scene from late Saturday night (11PM). The body of a man in his late 50’s was discovered with severe injuries. Social media lit up with reports that a homeless camp is tucked in behind the Scotia Bank, and the body was discovered there.
