HOMICIDE – Body Of Man Discovered Behind Downtown Scotia Bank in Chilliwack – IHIT Takes Over Case

Chilliwack – Police tape is up around a crime scene from late Saturday night (11PM). The body of a man in his late 50’s was discovered with severe injuries. Social media lit up with reports that a homeless camp is tucked in behind the Scotia Bank, and the body was discovered there.

New deployment in #ChilliwackBC – we are at the rear of the Scotia Bank parking lot, 46059 Yale Road after a body was found last night at 11pm. Death treated as a homicide. Victim is a man in his late 50s. pic.twitter.com/VvkJlsf6K8 — IHIT (@HomicideTeam) June 7, 2020