Fraser Health Shuts Down Harrison Lagoon Over E Coli Count

TOPICS:

Posted By: Don Lehn June 7, 2020

Harrison Hot Springs – Usually, when Harrison Lagoon is shut down, it’s in the dead heat of summer, combined with goose poop.

So this notice comes as a bit of a surprise.

Granted with COVID-19 precautions and the lack of people around the beach, it makes sense.

Fraser Health ordered the village to post no-swimming signs for the west lagoon area of Harrison Lake due to high E coli bacteria readings.

Harrison Lake Lagoon’s East and Central areas are swimable for the time being.

E coli will give you swimmers itch and possible stomach issues.

For more information, fraserhealth.ca.

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "Fraser Health Shuts Down Harrison Lagoon Over E Coli Count"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.