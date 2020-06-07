Fraser Health Shuts Down Harrison Lagoon Over E Coli Count

Harrison Hot Springs – Usually, when Harrison Lagoon is shut down, it’s in the dead heat of summer, combined with goose poop.

So this notice comes as a bit of a surprise.

Granted with COVID-19 precautions and the lack of people around the beach, it makes sense.

Fraser Health ordered the village to post no-swimming signs for the west lagoon area of Harrison Lake due to high E coli bacteria readings.

Harrison Lake Lagoon’s East and Central areas are swimable for the time being.

E coli will give you swimmers itch and possible stomach issues.

For more information, fraserhealth.ca.