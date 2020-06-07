AbbyPD Celebrates 25 years with Commemorative Coin Project for Kids (VIDEO)

Abbotsford – In 2020, the Abbotsford Police Department commemorates 25 years of protecting our city. Although planned celebrations had to be amended, one project that will proceed is the launch of an exclusive AbbyPD collectible coin series.

Six limited edition coins were designed for AbbyPD by community members.

The coins showcase the themes of Integrity, Honour, Courage, Service, Strength in Community, and Leadership.

Kids aged 5 to 13 are eligible to collect these FREE AbbyPD coins.

Throughout the summer, AbbyPD will set up temporary drive-thru coin giveaway locations to hand out (implementing physical distancing and safe handling procedures) one theme coin per week. Upon arriving at the coin giveaway location, vehicles will be directed to the first stop where each eligible youth in the vehicle will receive a unique postcard.

An AbbyPD officer will stamp the postcard then direct the vehicle to the next station, where each youth with a postcard will receive a free coin. Youth can collect only one of each coin, for a total of 6, while supplies last. Kids and parents are reminded to bring the postcard each time they attend a coin giveaway location to receive a new stamp.

Kids who collect four or more coins can drop their stamped postcards off at the Abbotsford Police Department for a special prize draw at the end of the summer. Stay tuned to AbbyPD social media to learn more about the collectible coin series, giveaway locations and the grand prize draw.