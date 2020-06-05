UPDATE – Yarrow Days (Re-imagined) For June 6 & 7 – 50th Anniversary Postponed Until Next Year

Yarrow – MAY 30 UPDATE – The nuts and bolts of Yarrow Days re-imagined for 2020 due to Covid-19, is now ready to go.

This is an alternate way to safely celebrate small town living on June 6 and 7 .

The theme: Yarrow—Together In Spirit, Saturday June 6th with the Master of Ceremonies: Grant Sigaty

On both June 6 &7 the Yarrow Scavenger Hunt: Entry forms and more info can be found on yarrowcommunity.com or Yarrow Community Happenings Facebook page. 13 local prizes to be won.

Winners announced Sunday at 5pm

Saturday June 6 from 9am—noon: Drive-thru collection at Canadian Reformed Church 42285 Yarrow Central.

Non-perishable food items for Salvation Army Food Bank. Cash donations (in envelopes please) to Ruth and Naomi’s.

At 5pm: Bring your BBQ to the curb and have supper “together” with the rest of the town in our own yards.

You can watch Master of Ceremonies Grant Sigaty via live stream (video link on yarrowcommunity.com and Yarrow Community Happenings Facebook page).

Special guests will be providing video presentations including the national anthem performed by the MEI Screaming Eagles.

Roving videographers David and Davin Wiebe will travel around town to capture this special Yarrow Days.

7pm: Noisiest tribute to our essential services workers.

All residents encouraged to decorate their homes and to enjoy this years’ celebrations of Yarrow Days from their own yards.

Swag in either t shirts or tank tops are available at the Yarrow Community Centre:

MAY 18 UPDATE – While the 50th Anniversary full blown Yarrow Days celebration will wait until next year, there is a movement for aq smaller scaled down version for 2020. Phase 2 of the COVID Economic recovery program will roll in this week. So Yarrow Days 2020 organizers have come up with an idea.

Lend A Helping Hand.

From their Facebook page:

We are looking for some volunteers to help make cut out hand prints for decorating at the Pioneer Park on Saturday, June 6th to make our community more festive for a smaller but together in spirit Yarrow Days!



We have given the paper supply to the Inspired Arts store (42333 Yarrow Central). If you go in and ask for Leigh she will give some to you. Bring it home, cut out hand prints and return to the store by Friday, May 29th!



We appreciate any help we can get! Thank you so much in advance!



* Inspired Arts will be open on Wednesday til Sunday this week from 10am to 5pm.

Courtesy Yarrow Days 2020 Facebook page

APRIL 17 UPDATE – The organizing committee for the 50th anniversary of Yarrow Days (June 6 and 7) , had to make the painful decision on Friday.

Wait until next year.

Carol Margaret Bell with Yarrow Days 2020 on Facebook stated: The difficult decision has been made to cancel Yarrow Days for this year. Risks to the public of hosting a large gathering during the covid-19 pandemic are just too high. The committee will reconvene in the fall to pick up where we left off planning the 50th celebration for all to enjoy.

ORIGINAL STORY – FEBRUARY 11 – Who’s excited for Yarrow Days 2020?! Look at the size of this planning committee – it takes a village to raise a village. It may be February but it takes a lot of work to put Yarrow Days together.

This Facebook posting was done by committee member Natalie Jones.