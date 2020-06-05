National Lacrosse League Shuts Down Playoffs – Vancouver Was Not In The Mix Anyway

Philadelphia/Langley – The National Lacrosse League (@NLL), announced that the League is focusing its attention and efforts on preparing for the next season and has decided not to complete the 2019-20 season. The decision follows the cancellation of the regular season which was announced on April 6th after suspension of the regular season on March 12th due to COVID-19.

The Vancouver Warriors at 4-9 didn’t make the playoffs. They play out of the Langley Events Centre.

“After an exhaustive effort weighing all of the factors, including the health and safety of our players and staff, immigration challenges, and the resources required to execute a post-season tournament under the current circumstances, our senior leadership and Board have agreed to redirect our attention to planning for next season,” said NLL Commissioner Nick Sakiewicz. “We want to thank all those involved, especially our players, coaches, and league and team staff, and most importantly our fans and partners, for their continued support and engagement through this global pandemic. Communities are starting to open up, sports are beginning to return, and we look forward to our 35th season. We wish everyone continued health and safety as we navigate our way back to the game.”

The dates for the 2020 NLL Draft, as well as for the start of the 35th season of the NLL, will be announced this fall.

