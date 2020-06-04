Cycling BC Releases Return to Play Guidelines

Burnaby – Cycling BC, the governing body for the sport of cycling in British Columbia, is pleased to release its Return to Play Guidelines for resuming Cycling BC sanctioned activities for its members and clubs.



Cycling BC’s Return to Play guidelines comes just days after the highly anticipated sector-wide Return to Sport guidelines were announced by viaSport on Monday, June 1st. At the request of the BC government, Provincial Sport Organizations have been asked to develop their own sport-specific plans using the recommendations set out in viaSport’s Return to Sport guidelines.



“Sport organizations will play a key role in bringing people back together and in helping us heal from the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Lisa Beare, Minister of Tourism Arts and Culture in a release put out by viaSport.



Cycling BC’s Return to Play Guidelines puts forward general guidelines that must be respected at all times by its members, supplemented by specific guidelines for each of the cycling disciplines under Cycling BC’s mandate including BMX, Cyclocross, Road/Gravel, Mountain Bike Downhill, Enduro, Cross-country, and Track cycling. A range of activities are being re-introduced at this initial phase of re-opening but may be modified or not look the same as they did pre-pandemic. For example, group rides will be allowed again but with limits on group size and must adhere to certain physical and administrative controls.



“Cycling BC has been working very hard behind the scenes to ensure that a cycling-specific return to play plan was developed in concert with viaSport’s guidelines to support our members with a safe return to sport,” says Cycling BC’s Executive Director, Erin Waugh.



“The past several months have been challenging for everyone and we applaud our members for being so patient and determined in helping to flatten the curve here in BC. While the pandemic is far from over, the guidance from our Provincial Health Officer, the province, and viaSport has helped us get to a point where we can safely resume some activities.”



View the Cycling BC Return to Play Guidelines, here (PDF)