Solidarity Demonstration in Honour of Indigenous & Black Lives – Abbotsford on Friday June 5

Abbotsford – As with many communities including Chilliwack, Friday will be a Solidarity Demonstration in honour of indigenous & black lives. The event in Abbotsford will be from 3:30 to 7PM at the intersection of West Railway and Essendene.
This is led by white & white passing community members and they encourage any POC to use this event as a platform.
A candle lighting ceremony is at 6pm
This will be a none violent & peacefull demonstration.
They will be enforcing Social distancing and highly encourage masks. Limited masks will be provided as well as hand sanitizer.
PM any questions to their Facebook page or @satisfiedroadkill on Instagram.
*there is also a march in Chilliwack which we highly encourage!
