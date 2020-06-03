Solidarity Demonstration in Honour of Indigenous & Black Lives – Abbotsford on Friday June 5

Abbotsford – As with many communities including Chilliwack, Friday will be a Solidarity Demonstration in honour of indigenous & black lives. The event in Abbotsford will be from 3:30 to 7PM at the intersection of West Railway and Essendene.

The Facebook page was set up with a poster here:

This is led by white & white passing community members and they encourage any POC to use this event as a platform.

A candle lighting ceremony is at 6pm

This will be a none violent & peacefull demonstration.

They will be enforcing Social distancing and highly encourage masks. Limited masks will be provided as well as hand sanitizer.

PM any questions to their Facebook page or @satisfiedroadkill on Instagram.

*there is also a march in Chilliwack which we highly encourage!

