Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation 5th Annual Golfing “Fore” Your Hospitals Tournament

Fraser Valley – The Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation is pleased to invite guests to join them on September 10, for their 5th Annual Golfing “Fore” Your Hospitals Tournament at the Sandpiper Golf Course. Set to be a wonderful day of fun that raises funds for the Abbotsford Regional Hospital, Chilliwack General Hospital, Mission Memorial Hospital and Fraser Canyon Hospital.

“It is our priority to keep everyone safe during this time so we’ll be having staggered tee times so that players can practice safe distancing,” explained Liz Harris, Executive of the Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation, “while the tournament may look a little different this year, we are still doing everything we can to make it just as memorable and fun as previous years.” The day will include breakfast, lunch, online silent auction and raffles.

There are still sponsorship opportunities and tickets available for this tournament. For information, or to inquire about sponsorship please call the office at 1-877-661-0314 or visit www.fvhcf.ca

The Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation raises funds for vital equipment and programs funded or endorsed by Fraser Health. They serve the communities of Abbotsford, Mission, Chilliwack, Hope, Agassiz and Harrison Hot Springs.