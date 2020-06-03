AbbyPD Investigating Motorcycle Incident on Old Yale Road – Possible Road Rage

Abbotsford – AbbyPD investigating motorcycle incident on Old Yale Road



Abbotsford Emergency Services responded to the 31600 block of Old Yale Road at 4:20PM Wednesday afternoon following reports of a collision involving a single motorcycle.



The driver of the motorcycle has been transported to hospital by BC Ambulance Service for treatment of serious injuries.



Police investigators believe that this was likely a result of the motorcycle driver responding to the actions of another motorcycle driving ahead of him. The cause has yet to be determined.



Investigators are asking anyone who may have witnessed this collision or were in the area of Old Yale Road and Springhill Street between 4:00 and 4:30 pm and have dashcam footage that may assist in the investigation to please contact the Abbotsford Police Department.