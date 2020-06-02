$24-million Lotto 6/49 Winner Purchased Ticket in Aldergrove

Vancouver — On Wednesday, BCLC will introduce and celebrate British Columbia’s newest multi-millionaire during a virtual, live event for the province’s third Lotto 6/49 jackpot winner of 2020.

The player, who purchased his ticket in Aldergrove, matched all six numbers to win exactly $24,369,459 from the May 27, 2020 Lotto 6/49 draw.

The winner will be interviewed on the BCLC Facebook page, Wednesday morning at 10:30AM.