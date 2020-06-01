QUESTION – Did You Send Your Kids To School June 1? (PICTURES)

Fraser Valley – “every picture tells a story, don’t it?” – Rod Stewart

FVN and chillTV are holding an unscientific poll. Schools were re-opened June 1 and you could voluntarily go (without penalty if you did not).

Did you send your child to school or are you waiting until the fall?

While FVN and chillTV have not ( as of press time) received official local school return numbers, just a few quick photos shows that not many students (and their parents) braved the uncertainty of COVID School life.

BC Education Minister Rob Flemming speculated that 35% of students from Kindergarten to Grade 6, would make the trek to school. He expects those numbers to be smaller for Grades 7-12.

Central Elementary – Chilliwack – June 1, 2020

Chilliwack Middle School – June 1, 2020